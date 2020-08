In 2018, when pop megastar Taylor Swift criticized GOP candidates in her home state of Tennessee and urged people to vote for their Democratic opponents, Donald Trump responded that he now liked Swift's music "about 25% less." After Swift's tweets on Saturday slamming Trump's efforts to "dismantle" the US Post Office -- which she viewed as his way "to blatantly cheat" in the 2020 election -- it's likely Trump no longer likes the other 75% of her music either.