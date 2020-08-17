Why the Israel-UAE Deal Is More About Iran Than Peace | RealClearPolitics

The agreement announced Thursday between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, to establish diplomatic relations in exchange for Israel postponing its plans to annex West Bank settlements, has been touted as more momentous than it really is. The event certainly carries some historical significance, as the UAE is only the third Arab country to normalize relations with Israel since its founding over 70 years ago. But this is not the Camp David Accords: Thursday’s agreement does not represent a dramatic sea change in relations between two enemy countries. Instead, two countries with preexisting economic ties, amicable relations, and shared security interests are putting ink to paper on an already de facto partnership.