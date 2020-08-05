Protect Teachers From Covid, Don't Rush School Reopenings | RealClearPolitics

The private school where I taught for two decades was a building a block square and contained three contiguous divisions — the lower, the middle and the upper school, where I taught 10th through 12th grades. When my daughter turned four, we enrolled her in pre-K there. The following December, for the first time in decades, I came down with a sinus infection that flattened me for two weeks. For the next three years, like clockwork, it was sinusitis, bronchitis or the flu, hitting me either in early December or in the spring.