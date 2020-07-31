 The Misery Compact--Agree to the Dems' Terms...or Else | RealClearPolitics

The Misery Compact--Agree to the Dems' Terms...or Else

Julie Kelly, American Greatness July 31, 2020

The Misery Compact--Agree to the Dems' Terms...or Else
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The wisecrack in MAGA world is that coronavirus hysteria and the catastrophic consequences of related lockdowns have an expiration date: November 4, 2020. That, of course, is the day after the presidential election, which our political experts currently predict will be won by Joe Biden. Panic over the flu-like virus will disappear; power-grabbing governors will ease house arrest orders; children will go back to school; face coverings will be torched; and the news media’s coronavirus dashboards will be archived for history.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2020 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site