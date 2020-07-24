Democrats' Pennsylvania Trouble | RealClearPolitics

Earlier this month, Joe Biden announced his economic plan near his hometown of Scranton, part of the anthracite coal region that once fueled America’s industrial ascendance and, in 2016, secured Donald Trump’s presidential victory. Biden’s remarks were filled with the populist rhetoric that resonates with working-class voters, yet this crucial electoral demographic remains apprehensive about Democratic policies. This is especially true in Pennsylvania, where Democrats’ positions on energy and the Covid-19 lockdowns are alienating, rather than attracting, the blue-collar voters who, for decades, formed the party’s political foundation.