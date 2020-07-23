Trump Returns to Covid-19 Briefings But Not to Reality | RealClearPolitics

Donald Trump spent much of his coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday trying to persuade Americans that the coronavirus has little to do with them, or with him, except as a cause for self-congratulation. Within the first two minutes, he had referred twice to “the China virus”; he then immediately emphasized the advanced age and preëxisting illnesses of those who had died—most young adults “won’t even know they’re sick”—suggesting that we now know, as if we didn’t before, who “the vulnerable” are, and so the rest of the country can go back to doing other things. Other issues, such as COVID-19’s ability to ravage the health of even those who survive it, the many ways that people of all ages can be vulnerable, and the difficulty of sheltering anybody when infections are rampant, were shunted aside.