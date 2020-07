After an effort by the legacy media to disappear the story, the nation is finally hearing about the mayhem and violence overtaking Portland, Oregon. For almost two months, the city has been in the grip of typical vandalism, chaos and bedlam that is the hallmark of the fascist group Antifa, a federally declared terrorist group. They, along with the Democratic-aligned Marxist group Black Lives Matter, have made Portland a hellscape for the law-abiding citizens who live there.