In two linked decisions handed down on Thursday morning, both decided by a vote of 7–2, the Supreme Court made it clear to Donald Trump that the Presidency is not what he imagines it to be. It is not a ticket to “absolute immunity,” as he and his lawyers asserted, and it is not the case, as he put it in one of a string of furious tweets in the wake of the rulings, that “Courts in the past have given ‘broad deference.’ BUT NOT ME!”