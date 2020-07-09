My Cancelation Doesn't Bother Me. The Cowardice Does | RealClearPolitics

It doesn't take much to get cancelled these days. Last month, my turn came around. The experience was unpleasant, but also completely ludicrous. And I learned a lot. I learned how easily an institution will cave to a mob. I learned how quickly the authorities will run for cover, notwithstanding the lip service they may pay to principles of free speech. After all, they're terrified. They're afraid that if they don't beg forgiveness and promise to do better, they'll be next at the guillotine.