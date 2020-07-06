SCOTUS Ruling a Victory for Low-Income Kids, Religous Liberty | RealClearPolitics

JUL 6, 2020 - A ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on a case out of Montana represents a heartening victory for school choice advocates, low-income students and religious liberty not just there but in several other states, including Oklahoma.In a 5-4 ruling last week, the court's conservative justices, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, said Montana could not keep religious schools from taking part in the state's tax-credit scholarship program. The program gives tax credits to companies or individuals who donate to a scholarship program; scholarships can be used by students at private schools, which often are tied to religious institutions.