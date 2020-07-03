Why the Fraud of Black Lives Matter Is Rarely Challenged | RealClearPolitics

Tuesday, Twitter reminded NFL player-turned-actor Terry Crews that Jack Dorsey's social media app taxes its popular users for expressing Christian values. Crews, a co-star on the NBC sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, tweeted polite concern regarding the direction and messaging of the Black Lives Matter Movement. He wrapped his concern in his Christian beliefs, tweeting:“If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”