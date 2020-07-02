 Big Tech's Escalating War on Free Speech | RealClearPolitics

Big Tech's Escalating War on Free Speech

Edward Ring, American Greatness July 2, 2020

Big Tech's Escalating War on Free Speech
AP Photo

On June 19, 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld 9-0 the right to freedom of speech, including hate speech. As Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court: The proudest boast of our free speech jurisprudence is that we protect the freedom to express the thought that we hate. Justice Anthony Kennedy added in a concurring opinion: “A law that can be directed against speech found offensive to some portion of the public can be turned against minority and dissenting views to the detriment of all.”

