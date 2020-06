On Wednesday, as I watched MSNBC race hustler Al Sharpton, NBC’s Willie Geist, and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace make horse’s asses of themselves with the claim that a loop tied (in 2019) at the end of a rope used to pull down a garage door was in fact a noose “placed” there to racially terrorize Bubba in 2020 (even though Bubba was randomly assigned that garage for a single race), I thought of my friend and his coloring books.