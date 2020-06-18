Despise Bolton, But Read His Book Anyway | RealClearPolitics

According to his publisher, the memoir will be the “most comprehensive and substantial account of the Trump Administration,” a chronicle of a “President addicted to chaos, who embraced our enemies and spurned our friends, and was deeply suspicious of his own government.” Bolton will apparently argue that Donald Trump committed not one but many impeachable offenses. As Mike Allen and Jonathan Swan report at Axios, Bolton “will go beyond Ukraine” and make the case that Trump engaged in similar wrongdoing across the scope of his foreign policy.