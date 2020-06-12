Wall Street All-In on Black Lives Matter...All Quiet on China | RealClearPolitics

JP Morgan: "We will decline to comment." Bank of America: No response. Morgan Stanley: No response. Goldman Sachs: No response. That's how those four banks reacted to my question on Thursday as to their position on the new Chinese security law in Hong Kong and whether they are opposed to said law. The recently announced law gives effect to Beijing's shredding of its treaty obligations under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and its subjugation of Hongkongers to mainland-style tyranny.