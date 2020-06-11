The Georgia Primary and the State of Voting Rights | RealClearPolitics

A favorite parlor game in some circles is to name the worst Supreme Court decision of all time. From the nineteenth century, Dred Scott v. Sandford, from 1857, is hard to beat, because it decreed that African-Americans could not be full citizens, and helped precipitate the Civil War. From the twentieth century, Korematsu v. United States, which, in 1944, upheld the forced removal of Japanese-Americans from the West Coast, often figures as a strong runner-up. But it’s increasingly apparent that there is a modern contestant for this baleful roll call: Chief Justice John Roberts’s opinion in Shelby County v. Holder, from 2013.