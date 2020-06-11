 NYT, Sen. Cotton and the Trouble With Liberal Groupthink | RealClearPolitics

NYT, Sen. Cotton and the Trouble With Liberal Groupthink

Washington Times, Washington Times June 11, 2020

There are places on the planet where the natural urge for free expression is not allowed. The United States has never been one of those forbidding spots — until now. Like a smoldering match dropped too close to a gas pump, the inexcusable police killing of a black man has blown racial sensitivities sky high. The resulting concussion has stripped away the great American tradition of searching for a pathway to peace through reasoned discussion, replacing it with robotic recognition of systemic racism. So much for unfettered speech in the land of the free.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2020 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site