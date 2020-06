Tuesday marks another day of nationwide protests against racism and police brutality sparked by a video showing Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd, a black man, for nearly nine minutes—denying his humanity. Floyd's killing followed nearly two months of lockdown to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, which also pressed its knee to the neck of black Americans, killing them at 2.4 times the rate of white people.