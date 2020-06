The mask is off. Followers of the political left indoctrinated to believe America was conceived in oppression have dropped their pretense of crusading to create a more perfect union. Always on the scout for a means with which to dismantle America, they have opted for the most direct ploy yet: Light the match of racial strife and burn it down. They won't succeed, though, because hundreds of millions of citizens see through the charade and won't stand for their malice.