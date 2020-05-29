Why Were 'Experts' So Wrong About Florida? | RealClearPolitics

Last week, the Florida National Guard offered free COVID-19 testing in Collier County, but they weren’t overwhelmed with panic-stricken residents seeking tests. Located on the state’s southwest coast, Collier has not been a viral hotspot, and there seems to be little danger of a major outbreak there. With a population of about 385,000, the county has reported 1,334 coronavirus infections since March. Only 178 of those cases required hospitalization, and as of Wednesday, the county had recorded 46 deaths from the disease.