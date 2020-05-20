The Deranged Civic Religion of Lockdown Protesters | RealClearPolitics

Over the weekend, The Washington Post published a chilling description of the first day of reopened business at a mall in an upscale suburb of Atlanta, Georgia. Bored rich people wandered the aisles of Anthropologie and Crate & Barrel, pawing at the wares, some with no masks or hand sanitizer in sight. One woman getting a manicure said, “I went to the antique mall yesterday on Highway 9 and it was just like—it was like freedom. We have to get out.” Everyone who is lucky enough not to have to work is chafing at being stuck at home, but one has to laugh at the idea that American Freedom is visiting the antique mall on Highway 9. Then again, maybe she’s right: Maybe that is American Freedom.