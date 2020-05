We have had much of Elon Musk. We’ve had Musk smoking weed and sipping whiskey on a radio show while assessing humanity: “We’re all chimps. We’re one notch. One notch above a chimp. … If you watch some show like ‘Naked and Afraid,’ or, you know, if you just go and try living in the woods by yourself for a while, you’re like, ‘The land, and that civilization, is quite great.’ People want to come back to civilization pretty fast on ‘Naked and Afraid.’”