Karl Rove has advised Trump that he is late going negative on Biden. Some Trump aides (eg. Kellyanne Conway) reportedly disagree — they argue for laying off Biden during the pandemic. This is a false choice! Alert kausfiles reader MG has what seems a better idea. Go negative on Biden's VP pick. Before that person has been chosen. The gist of the campaign, in MG’s words (slightly modified by me) would be something like: