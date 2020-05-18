'The Last Dance' Spoke to a Nation Desperately Missing Sports | RealClearPolitics

Over these past few weeks, The Last Dance—the ESPN docuseries about Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls—has offered pundits much-needed talking points for a world mostly devoid of actual sports. Episodes that covered the blood feud between the Bulls and Detroit Pistons, and recalled the time that star Pistons point guard Isaiah Thomas and his teammates walked off the court without shaking their opponents’ hands (before losing the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals to Chicago) sparked a debate about sportsmanship.