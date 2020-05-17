 Accusations of Socialism Have Lost Their Bite | RealClearPolitics

Accusations of Socialism Have Lost Their Bite

Merlin Chowkwanyun, Washington Post May 17, 2020

Accusations of Socialism Have Lost Their Bite
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Recently, Joe Biden declared that any future stimulus would need to be a "hell of a lot bigger" than the $2 trillion Cares Act. He isn't alone. On Tuesday, House Democrats proposed a coronavirus rescue bill that would appropriate more than $3 trillion for health agencies, state and local governments, an extension of unemployment benefits and a second round of stimulus checks to Americans, among other components. Other prominent Democrats are pushing for even more, like monthly $2,000 payments.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2020 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site