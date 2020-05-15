We Must Set Aside Crude Nationalism on China & Covid's Origins | RealClearPolitics

Ws we come to grips with the sheer magnitude of COVID-19’s destructive impact, there is a legitimate and ultimately irresistible demand for the world to establish the facts as to how this disaster came about. This involves three sets of deeply uncomfortable questions. First, did China fulfill its international legal obligations under the International Health Regulations to provide immediate, complete and transparent advice to the World Health Organization (WHO), and did it take all necessary national measures to contain the virus’ spread?