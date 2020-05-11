 The Media's Atrocity Narrative | RealClearPolitics

The Media's Atrocity Narrative

Robert Stacy McCain, The American Spectator May 11, 2020

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Brunswick is a seaport town on the Georgia coast with which I have a personal connection. During World War II, my maternal grandfather moved to Brunswick to work in the shipyard and my grandmother joined him there, working in the canteen that served meals to the more than 16,000 workers who built 99 “Liberty ships” in the Brunswick yards in a span of about three years. Founded in the 1770s, Brunswick remains today a major harbor, and its picturesque Old Town district attracts many tourists who visit nearby Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island.

 

