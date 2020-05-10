The Pandemic Jobless Youthquake | RealClearPolitics

In the crash of 2007–2008, it took nearly two years for the unemployment rate to double from 5 percent in December 2007 to 10 percent in October 2009. This time, the rate has quintupled in eight weeks. The only comparable numbers were in the Great Depression, but even then, the increase took much longer. It is hard to describe what we are seeing in these data as anything other than an unfolding disaster. We know that a long spell of unemployment when you are young creates a permanent scar—reducing earnings for decades and increasing the risk of adverse life events. The young are my greatest worry.