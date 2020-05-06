Trump's Push to Reopen This Early a Dangerous Gamble | RealClearPolitics

At the start of last week, Jonathan Swan, of Axios, reported that the “White House plans to shift its coronavirus messaging toward boosting the economy and highlighting ‘success stories’ of businesses, reducing its public emphasis on health statistics.” The story proved to be accurate. Rather than having Donald Trump appear at a daily coronavirus briefing, his staff set up a series of meetings with business leaders for him to attend. And this past weekend, the White House dispatched two of its economic advisers to appear on television.