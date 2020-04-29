 Trump's War With Governors Hints at New Political Order | RealClearPolitics

Trump's War With Governors Hints at New Political Order

Joshua Keating, Slate April 29, 2020

Trump's War With Governors Hints at New Political Order
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued something very close to a declaration of independence for the largest U.S. state while speaking on MSNBC earlier this month. Noting that California has been forced in a position of “competing against other states, other nations, against our own government” for badly needed personal protective equipment to fight the coronavirus, Newsom vowed to “use the purchasing power of the state of California as a nation-state” to acquire the needed supplies.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2020 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site