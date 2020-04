Not since Lazarus has the world heard of such an unbelievable rise. On Monday, CNN posted video of pseudo-newsman Chris Cuomo “finally” emerging from self-quarantine in his Southampton basement — despite Cuomo having been out and about in East Hampton just last week, getting into a fight with a “jackass loser fat-tire biker” who dared to ask why an infected Cuomo was breaking quarantine. Without a face mask.