Most current polls show Slow Joe Biden leading Trump by anywhere from 4 to 8 points, but this does not impress me very much. At this point in 1980, Jimmy Carter had a comfortable lead against GOP front-runner Ronald Reagan, too. Lots of state governors right now—even Michigan’s egregious Gwretched Whitless—have very high approval ratings, but I think this is a rally-round-the-flag effect that is as evanescent as a summer thunderstorm, as Jimmy Carter proved.