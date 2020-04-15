 How Bush and Obama Ceded the WHO to China | RealClearPolitics

How Bush and Obama Ceded the WHO to China

Bill Powell, Newsweek April 15, 2020

How Bush and Obama Ceded the WHO to China
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The first time a China-backed candidate was named Director General of the World Health Organization, the president of the United States had other things on his mind. China had just a few years earlier botched its response to the outbreak of a flu-like disease, first covering it up and then underreporting the results. No matter. The president wanted stable relations with Beijing, and no one in his administration raised any particular objections to the selection for the top job at the WHO.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2020 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site