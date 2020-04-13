Liberals Go Gun Shopping, Hilarity Ensues | RealClearPolitics

There is precious little in the way of good news or humor coming out of the global pandemic, but our colleague Kira Davis at RedState has a story that may bring a smile to your face. She’s interviewed Gregg Bouslog, the owner of On-Target Indoor Shooting Range in Laguna Niguel, California. His operation is also a gun shop, selling the normal range of firearms, ammunition, and accessories. With the pandemic raging around the world, Mr. Bouslog has been on the front lines, seeing a surge in sales and requests for background checks unlike any in his business’ history. And that includes a lot of first-time buyers, most of whom are clearly liberals who never would have considered purchasing a firearm until fear of widespread social unrest drove them to it.