So those are some of the coronavirus numbers as of now. The question is what happens next? Well, on Monday, a piece in The New York Times asked that -- asked what appeared to be a pretty straightforward question. When will New York City reach the peak of its outbreak? New York City, of course, being the place with the most cases in this country, and you'd think that epidemiologists could answer that question with some precision. But as it turns out, no, they can't.