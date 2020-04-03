 What Should Joe Biden Do? | RealClearPolitics

What Should Joe Biden Do?

Amy Walter, Cook Political Report April 3, 2020

What Should Joe Biden Do?
(Biden for President via AP)

We are living through an extraordinary and unprecedented time. It has required us to readjust our lives, our expectations and our plans. The business of politics is no exception. There's been a lot written over these last few days that this upending of normalcy is taking a toll on former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign. After all, in a non-COVID19 world, Biden would be having a great few weeks. Since his big win in South Carolina, Biden had been on a rout — winning big states and small, and building an insurmountable delegate lead.

