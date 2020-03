After 9/11 there was much talk of the “death of irony,” along with calls for mandatory national service and widespread support for the idea that it was time to put away childish things. Then Rudy Giuliani went on “Saturday Night Live,” Lorne Michaels asked him, “Can we be funny?” And Giuliani said, “Why start now?” The relief-laugh that followed this impeccably delivered punchline set the stage for a return to normalcy. We could be silly again. We all went to see “Zoolander.”