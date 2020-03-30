Tom Coburn, an Oklahoma Patriot | RealClearPolitics

MAR 30, 2020 - A Scripture passage has Jesus saying of Nathanael, There is no duplicity in him. The description applied perfectly to former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn of Muskogee, who lost his second fight with prostate cancer Saturday.Coburn didn't mince words. If you asked him a question, he gave a straightforward answer. No dancing, no obfuscating. We recall an Oklahoman editorial board meeting with Coburn that lasted just 40 minutes — and covered numerous topics. Some politicians need at least 10 minutes just to say hello.Coburn didn't gauge the political winds before deciding how he felt about something. He simply applied his firmly conservative principles, which meant he believed in fiscal prudence and states' rights and