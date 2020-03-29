 How Coronavirus Is Showing China's Strengths | RealClearPolitics

How Coronavirus Is Showing China's Strengths

Robert Peckham, Foreign Affairs March 29, 2020

How Coronavirus Is Showing China's Strengths
AP Photo

When the novel coronavirus first emerged in China’s Hubei Province, foreign reactions to the country’s handling of the epidemic swung between extremes. At a press conference held in Beijing in late February, Bruce Aylward, who co-led the World Health Organization’s (WHO) joint mission with China on the disease now known as COVID-19, praised what he described as “probably the most ambitious, and I would say, agile and aggressive disease-containment effort in history.” Pointing to a graph that showed a steep decline in cases, he commented, “If I had COVID-19, I’d want to be treated in China.”

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2020 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site