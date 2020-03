It's clear that the economy is in a deep dive. Even those who normally resist government intervention are calling for action. The question is, what kind of action? Even before the crisis, fiscal conservatives worried about the $1 trillion deficit, the result of the budget-busting 2017 tax bill. It appears that President Trump is now proposing to more than double that. But something else is also at stake in the design of the bail-out: basic principles of capitalism.