Never has the nickname 'Slow Joe' Biden fit better than in today's somnambulistic performance from his home in Delaware about what he thinks needs to be done about the coronavirus. Take in this 60 second excerpt from the middle of his remarks and ask yourself if this looks like a person who can make it to November: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBkeJNFI8Nc I'll bet you didn't know that Biden was such an expert on