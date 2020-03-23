Richard Burr Needs to Resign From the Senate | RealClearPolitics

If Richard Burr decides to give up this whole being a senator thing, he might pitch himself as a television host for the stock-market-obsessed television network CNBC. Mr. Burr, a Republican senator from North Carolina who chairs the Intelligence Committee, made some startlingly prescient market moves before the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, which has seen U.S. indices drop some 30 percent. Unless the man is in secret possession of Warren Buffett-levels of financial genius, his moves were just a little too prescient, we suspect.