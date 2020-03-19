Coronavirus Is America's Chinese Wake-Up Call | RealClearPolitics

The worldwide panic over coronavirus has forced us all to think about how we live, work, do business, and interact. It might also give us a chance to rectify some serious lapses of judgment that we, as a country, have made. For instance, with China’s economy still reeling from the economic impact of the disease, maybe it’s time for America to rethink our insane over-dependence on China for everything from clothes, to computers, to smart-phones, to even the medicines we need to combat corona—which, despite politically correct howls to remain mute about it, started in China!