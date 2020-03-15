 Why Are Conservatives Obsessed With Revenge on China? | RealClearPolitics

Why Are Conservatives Obsessed With Revenge on China?

Jonathan Chait, New York Magazine March 15, 2020

If you have followed coronavirus news through the mainstream media, you have experienced a story about a global pandemic, economic and cultural fallout, and federal government dysfunction. If you are following it through the conservative media, as tens of millions of Americans do, you have probably understood the story as a narrative centered primarily around China. From this perspective, the drama centers around the refusal of the media and liberal elites to acknowledge China’s guilt.

