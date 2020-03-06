Yes, Impeaching Trump Was Absolutely Worth It | RealClearPolitics

The morning after the Senate trial of President Trump was one of the rare occasions over my yearlong tenure as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee when I was able to join my family for breakfast. My duties for the impeachment and its trial had made me particularly scarce. My teenage daughter wasted no time, startling me as I was taking my first sip of coffee. “Dad, do you think the impeachment was worth it?” Instinctively, I immediately replied: “Of course it was, sweetheart!”