 Yes, Impeaching Trump Was Absolutely Worth It | RealClearPolitics

Yes, Impeaching Trump Was Absolutely Worth It

Norman Eisen, New York Times March 6, 2020

Yes, Impeaching Trump Was Absolutely Worth It
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The morning after the Senate trial of President Trump was one of the rare occasions over my yearlong tenure as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee when I was able to join my family for breakfast. My duties for the impeachment and its trial had made me particularly scarce. My teenage daughter wasted no time, startling me as I was taking my first sip of coffee. “Dad, do you think the impeachment was worth it?” Instinctively, I immediately replied: “Of course it was, sweetheart!”

 

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2020 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site