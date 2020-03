Sen. Chuck Schumer did cross a line with a statement he delivered vociferously at a rally outside the Supreme Court (and he has apologized), but the rebuke from Chief Justice Roberts opened the gates to feigned outrage by Mitch McConnell, the President and his acolytes, writes Frida Ghitis. Their tender ears have somehow survived much, much worse, from the object of their devotion, who has repeatedly targeted judges and America's very system of government.