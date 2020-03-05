 After Super Tuesday, Will There Be a Biden Hangover? | RealClearPolitics

After Super Tuesday, Will There Be a Biden Hangover?

Byron York, DC Examiner March 5, 2020

After Super Tuesday, Will There Be a Biden Hangover?
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Democrats can complain that their presidential race has come down to a 77 year-old white man, Joe Biden, against a 78 year-old white man, Bernie Sanders. But that is what has happened. Now, after the departure of Michael Bloomberg Wednesday morning, what is needed is for the last remaining also-ran -- Elizabeth Warren -- to quit the race. A simple, clarified Biden-Bernie contest is the only way to settle the fundamental conflict that has plagued Democrats through the last two presidential nominating cycles.

 

 

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2020 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site