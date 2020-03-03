 The End of Chris Matthews | RealClearPolitics

The End of Chris Matthews

Joel Mathis, The Week March 3, 2020

The End of Chris Matthews
MSNBC

When the end comes in TV news, it often comes quickly and without grace. Monday night's on-air retirement of MSNBC's Chris Matthews was shocking — a clearly stunned Steve Kornacki was left to fill airtime after Matthews walked off the set — but not very surprising: He had come under fire several times in recent weeks for his commentary on the Democratic presidential primary, and GQ over the weekend ran a first-person article accusing Matthews of sexual harassment. The end was clearly nigh for Matthews. We just didn't know how nigh.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2020 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site