The End of Chris Matthews | RealClearPolitics

When the end comes in TV news, it often comes quickly and without grace. Monday night's on-air retirement of MSNBC's Chris Matthews was shocking — a clearly stunned Steve Kornacki was left to fill airtime after Matthews walked off the set — but not very surprising: He had come under fire several times in recent weeks for his commentary on the Democratic presidential primary, and GQ over the weekend ran a first-person article accusing Matthews of sexual harassment. The end was clearly nigh for Matthews. We just didn't know how nigh.