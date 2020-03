Pete Buttigieg pulled off a surprisingly successful presidential run. The 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, the fourth-largest city in Indiana, was unable to win the race for chair of the Democratic National Committee three years ago. In the 2020 Democratic primary, however, he not only outlasted prominent Democrats like Sen. Cory Booker and Sen. Kamala Harris, but Buttigieg also effectively tied for first in Iowa and finished a close second in New Hampshire.