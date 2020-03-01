Five Reasons Not to Panic About COVID-19 | RealClearPolitics

The COVID-19 coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China back in December 2019 is now spreading globally and will undoubtedly be declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) very soon. Its ascendance has already rattled stock markets, disrupted the daily lives of millions, and resulted in the heartbreaking deaths of nearly 3,000 people, including the first in the United States on February 29th. With COVID-19's spread now picking up steam outside of China – it has now arrived in at least 60 countries and new cases are rising almost every day – we can expect its outbreak to get worse before it gets better.